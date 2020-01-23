Overview of Dr. George Maloof Jr, MD

Dr. George Maloof Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Centro, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with El Centro Regional Medical Center and Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District.



Dr. Maloof Jr works at MALOOF GEORGE J JR MD in El Centro, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.