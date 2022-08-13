Dr. George Marinides, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marinides is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Marinides, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. George Marinides, MD
Dr. George Marinides, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOS ANGELES COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Dr. Marinides' Office Locations
Nephrology Associates of Western New York Llp1306 SWEET HOME RD, Buffalo, NY 14228 Directions (716) 838-3188
- 2 4233 MAPLE RD, Buffalo, NY 14226 Directions (716) 838-3188
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
When no one would advocate for him at the hospital he did everything in his power to help My dad and I so, he would be given proper treatment and wouldn't lose his life. He's an intelligent man and cares about his patients.
About Dr. George Marinides, MD
- Nephrology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1912029653
Education & Certifications
- LOS ANGELES COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marinides has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marinides accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marinides has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marinides has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marinides on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Marinides. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marinides.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marinides, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marinides appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.