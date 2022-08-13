Overview of Dr. George Marinides, MD

Dr. George Marinides, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOS ANGELES COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Marinides works at Nephrology Associates of Western New York Llp in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.