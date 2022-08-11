Overview of Dr. George Markovich, MD

Dr. George Markovich, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center, Lee Memorial Hospital and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.



Dr. Markovich works at Institute For Orthopaedic Sgy in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Estero, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.