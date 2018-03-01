Overview

Dr. George Martin, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Upper Darby, PA. They completed their fellowship with Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania



Dr. Martin works at Allergy and Asthma Professionals in Upper Darby, PA with other offices in Wynnewood, PA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Pharyngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.