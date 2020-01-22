Dr. George Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Martin, MD
Overview of Dr. George Martin, MD
Dr. George Martin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center, Las Palmas Medical Center and Sierra Medical Center.
Dr. Martin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Martin's Office Locations
-
1
Southwest NeuroSpine Institute1725 Brown St, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 590-2225
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Martin?
He performed very successful complicated back surgery for mr last July. He and his staff were very caring, considerate and professional. I am forever indebted to their good care. Ann Bagby
About Dr. George Martin, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841285756
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
- Emory University
- University of Florida
- Cornell University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin works at
Dr. Martin has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Martin speaks Spanish.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.