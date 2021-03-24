Dr. George Matook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Matook, MD
Overview of Dr. George Matook, MD
Dr. George Matook, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest.
Dr. Matook works at
Dr. Matook's Office Locations
Midwest Physician's Group-midwest Orthopedics215 N Midwest Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73110 Directions (405) 737-3491
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The most caring attentive doctor I have ever had. He performed a total knee replacement on me. I was having some difficulties early in recovery he offered to come in during his vacation to see me. He is a doctor first but treats you more like a close friend.
About Dr. George Matook, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1326083064
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Dr. Matook has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matook accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matook works at
Dr. Matook has seen patients for Degenerative Disc Disease, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Steroid Injection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matook on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Matook. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matook.
