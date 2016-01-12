Overview of Dr. George Matthews, MD

Dr. George Matthews, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Matthews works at Dallas Fort Worth Retina in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Richardson, TX and Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Edema, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Vitreous Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.