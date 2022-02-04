See All Ophthalmologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. George McMickle, MD

Ophthalmology
4.2 (20)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. George McMickle, MD

Dr. George McMickle, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their residency with Tulane University Hospital and School Of Medicine

Dr. McMickle works at Southwestern Eye Associates in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Contusion of the Eyeball, Dry Eyes and Retinal Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McMickle's Office Locations

    Southwestern Eye Associates
    653 N Town Center Dr Ste 318, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 215-6950
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Contusion of the Eyeball
Dry Eyes
Retinal Hemorrhage
Contusion of the Eyeball
Dry Eyes
Retinal Hemorrhage

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Clear Lens Extraction Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Flashes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Flashes
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Laser Cataract Surgery Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ophthalmia Nodosa Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Photorefractive Keratectomy (PRK) Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Refractive Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 04, 2022
    Feb 04, 2022
My husband and I are both patients of Dr. McMickle. He is our trusted ophthalmologist and we would not consider going elsewhere for eye care needs that he provides. In addition to being a well trained and excellent physician, he employs an excellent staff. The front desk girls are professional and very helpful and you can tell they love their jobs. My husband asked me to be sure and mention Steve, who has been a huge help and good resource. He, like everyone in that office, is very responsive, professional and always courteous. My husband has relied on Steve and his expertise to help resolve an eyeglass issue and is very grateful for the assistance. Dr. McMickle and his staff have always been pleasant and it is one medical office that does not fill us with dread or apprehension on arrival. We both wish other physicians and their staff could take lessons from Dr. McMickle and his staff on how to treat people with dignity and respect. We highly recommend Dr. McMickel!
Richard & Celinda Hanna — Feb 04, 2022
    Richard & Celinda Hanna — Feb 04, 2022
    About Dr. George McMickle, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912935065
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Tulane University Hospital and School Of Medicine
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George McMickle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McMickle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McMickle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McMickle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McMickle works at Southwestern Eye Associates in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. McMickle’s profile.

    Dr. McMickle has seen patients for Contusion of the Eyeball, Dry Eyes and Retinal Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McMickle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. McMickle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McMickle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McMickle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McMickle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

