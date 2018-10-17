Overview of Dr. George McQuilkin, MD

Dr. George McQuilkin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hoboken, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Hoboken University Medical Center and Palisades Medical Center.



Dr. McQuilkin works at Hudson Ob Gyn Associates in Hoboken, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.