Offers telehealth
Dr. George McQuilkin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hoboken, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Hoboken University Medical Center and Palisades Medical Center.
Carepoint Health Medical Group129 Washington St Ste 200, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Directions (201) 798-4044
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoboken University Medical Center
- Palisades Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was lucky to find Dr. McQuilkin after moving to Jersey City in the middle of my first pregnancy. He is the most relaxed doctor I’ve ever had. I wanted to give birth with as few interventions as possible, and Dr. McQuilkin was respectful of my decision even though I was in labor for 44 hours. He was incredibly patient throughout and never made me feel rushed or anxious about anything. His bedside manner makes you feel very comfortable. I highly recommend him and the Pampered Pregnancy Program.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Jersey City Medical Center
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Columbia University
