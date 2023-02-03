Dr. George Melnik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melnik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Melnik, MD
Overview of Dr. George Melnik, MD
Dr. George Melnik, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Britain, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Indiana Univ and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.
Dr. Melnik works at
Dr. Melnik's Office Locations
Starling Physicians Facial Plastics & Reconstructive Surgery292 W Main St, New Britain, CT 06052 Directions (860) 224-2631
Starling Physicians PC209 Main St, Southington, CT 06489 Directions (860) 621-6761
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Office staff very friendly and helpful. Dr. Melnik took his time and explained the medical questions that I had. Did not rush me. He scheduled going forth a yearly visit to keep on top of my hearing issues. The last Dr. just said "make an appointment if you have an issue" Well my issues on hearing loss need to be monitored yearly. Very pleased with Dr. Melnik.
About Dr. George Melnik, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1265403018
Education & Certifications
- U Ct
- NWstn U
- Indiana Univ
- Otolaryngology
Dr. Melnik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melnik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melnik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Melnik has seen patients for Ear Ache, Postnasal Drip and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Melnik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
110 patients have reviewed Dr. Melnik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melnik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melnik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melnik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.