Dr. George Merritt, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Dr. George Merritt, DPM
Overview of Dr. George Merritt, DPM
Dr. George Merritt, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with HCA Florida Capital Hospital and Memorial Hospital And Manor.
Dr. Merritt works at
Dr. Merritt's Office Locations
Tallahassee Podiatry Associates, PA1866 Buford Blvd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 878-6998Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Tallahassee Podiatry Associates, PA1518 MILULI AVE, Bainbridge, GA 39819 Directions (850) 878-6998Friday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Capital Hospital
- Memorial Hospital And Manor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Capital Healthplan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I HAD ISSUES W/FOOT PAIN GOT NUMEROUS INJECTIONS W/VIRTUALLY NO PAIN GIVING THE SHOT AND THEN OPTED FOR SURGERY. EVERYTHING WENT WELL AND HAS BEEN GREAT EVER SINCE
About Dr. George Merritt, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1710940861
Education & Certifications
- COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Merritt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Merritt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Merritt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Merritt works at
Dr. Merritt has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, Bunion Surgery and Hammer Toe Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Merritt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Merritt speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Merritt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merritt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merritt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merritt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.