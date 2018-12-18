Dr. Michas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Michas, MD
Overview of Dr. George Michas, MD
Dr. George Michas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 59 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine.
Dr. Michas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Michas' Office Locations
-
1
Psychiatric Associates814 Shadow Ln Ste B, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Directions (850) 862-3141
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Michas?
He is good at what he does but for me ECT is not for me it made things bad for me
About Dr. George Michas, MD
- Psychiatry
- 59 years of experience
- English
- 1003834805
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Michas accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michas works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Michas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.