Dr. Middlekauff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Middlekauff, MD
Overview of Dr. George Middlekauff, MD
Dr. George Middlekauff, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Roseburg, OR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine.
Dr. Middlekauff works at
Dr. Middlekauff's Office Locations
-
1
Mercy Medical Center2700 NW Stewart Pkwy, Roseburg, OR 97471 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Middlekauff?
Dr. Middlekauff shows real compassion and he’s a good listener
About Dr. George Middlekauff, MD
- Psychiatry
- 52 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1598797664
Education & Certifications
- Evanston Hospital|Institute For Juvenile Research|University Il Hospital and Cli
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Middlekauff using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Middlekauff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Middlekauff works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Middlekauff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Middlekauff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Middlekauff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Middlekauff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.