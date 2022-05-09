See All Psychiatrists in Roseburg, OR
Dr. George Middlekauff, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. George Middlekauff, MD

Psychiatry
3.7 (3)
Map Pin Small Roseburg, OR
Call for new patient details
52 years of experience
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. George Middlekauff, MD

Dr. George Middlekauff, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Roseburg, OR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine.

Dr. Middlekauff works at Centennial Medical Group, Inc in Roseburg, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Middlekauff's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Medical Center
    2700 NW Stewart Pkwy, Roseburg, OR 97471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Middlekauff?

May 09, 2022
Dr. Middlekauff shows real compassion and he’s a good listener
— May 09, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. George Middlekauff, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. George Middlekauff, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Middlekauff to family and friends

Dr. Middlekauff's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Middlekauff

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. George Middlekauff, MD.

About Dr. George Middlekauff, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 52 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1598797664
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Evanston Hospital|Institute For Juvenile Research|University Il Hospital and Cli
Residency
Medical Education
  • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Middlekauff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Middlekauff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Middlekauff works at Centennial Medical Group, Inc in Roseburg, OR. View the full address on Dr. Middlekauff’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Middlekauff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Middlekauff.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Middlekauff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Middlekauff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.