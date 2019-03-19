Dr. Miguel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Miguel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. George Miguel, MD
Dr. George Miguel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Joliet, IL. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet and Riverside Medical Center.
Dr. Miguel works at
Dr. Miguel's Office Locations
George Miguel MD Inc.210 N Hammes Ave Ste 108, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 744-8977
Amita Health Saint Joseph Medical Center333 Madison St, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 725-7133
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
- Riverside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I thank God for Dr. Miguel! We have been treating with him for 6 years.
About Dr. George Miguel, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1174591010
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miguel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miguel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miguel works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Miguel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miguel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miguel, there are benefits to both methods.