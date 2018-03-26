See All Pediatricians in Tulsa, OK
Dr. George Miller, MD

Pediatrics
3.4 (29)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. George Miller, MD

Dr. George Miller, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with W W Hastings Indian Hospital.

Dr. Miller works at Utica Park Clinic - Pediatric Neurology in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Miller's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Utica Park Clinic - Pediatric Neurology
    8803 S 101st East Ave Ste 280, Tulsa, OK 74133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 579-3070

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • W W Hastings Indian Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Dementia Evaluation
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Dementia Evaluation

Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    About Dr. George Miller, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487685715
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Minnesota, Division Of Child Neurology
    Residency
    • U Minn Hosps
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatrics
