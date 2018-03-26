Dr. George Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. George Miller, MD
Dr. George Miller, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with W W Hastings Indian Hospital.
Dr. Miller works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Miller's Office Locations
-
1
Utica Park Clinic - Pediatric Neurology8803 S 101st East Ave Ste 280, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 579-3070
Hospital Affiliations
- W W Hastings Indian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miller?
After 10 years I will miss Dr.miller he is sure a great Dr
About Dr. George Miller, MD
- Pediatrics
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1487685715
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota, Division Of Child Neurology
- U Minn Hosps
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.