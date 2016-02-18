Dr. George Mimari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mimari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Mimari, MD
Overview of Dr. George Mimari, MD
Dr. George Mimari, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Mimari works at
Dr. Mimari's Office Locations
-
1
St. Luke's Baptist Hospital7930 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-5067
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mimari?
Dr. Mimari did a Nissen Fundoplication March 31, 2015 to correct my severe reflux. He explained in detail PRIOR to the surgery all of the risks and benefits associated with the surgery. I felt very comfortable with him and the procedure without question. This was a life changing surgery for me as so much has changed for the better. I would and HAVE recommended him to others. He is the one that teaches the other doctors how to do this procedure and fully understand it. GREAT Bedside manner!!!!
About Dr. George Mimari, MD
- General Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982602546
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mimari has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mimari accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mimari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mimari works at
Dr. Mimari speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mimari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mimari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mimari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mimari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.