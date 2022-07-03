Dr. George Min, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Min is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Min, MD
Overview of Dr. George Min, MD
Dr. George Min, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland and Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Dr. Min's Office Locations
Newvue Plastic Surgery / Skin Care10047 Main St Ste 103, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 463-9883Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Newvue13114 120th Ave NE, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 463-9883
Overlake Medical Center1035 116th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 821-6000ThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I was diagnosed with breast cancer in January 2022 and I was referred to Dr. Min by my surgeon at the Evergreen Medical facility. I did not know him or the Newvue clinic, so I did extensive research to make sure I was in “good hands”. Well, you don’t have to read tenths of review pages like I did nor look any further, Dr. Min is not only an exceptionally talented surgeon but an amazing human being, he took the time to listen and answer my long list of questions and concerns in each visit. At some point, I had a complication, and when he saw how concerned I was he told me : “This is a journey, we will find obstacles along the way. I will help you circumvent them. But above all, I will take you to the end”, and he did. I’m forever thankful to Dr. Min for not only giving me back what cancer took from me but for returning my sense of self, while giving me kind and compassionate care.
About Dr. George Min, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1801059225
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / LOS ANGELES
