Overview of Dr. George Miquel, MD

Dr. George Miquel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.



Dr. Miquel works at George Miquel, MD in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.