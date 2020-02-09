Dr. George Miranda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miranda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Miranda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. George Miranda, MD
Dr. George Miranda, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Miranda works at
Dr. Miranda's Office Locations
Mission Heritage Medical Group27799 Medical Center Rd Ste 460, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 347-0600
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. George Miranda is an exceptional physician. He is very knowledgeable and compassionate doctor and a great human being.
About Dr. George Miranda, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miranda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miranda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miranda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miranda has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miranda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Miranda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miranda.
