Dr. Megan Timinski, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Timinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Megan Timinski, DDS
Overview
Dr. Megan Timinski, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Greensburg, PA.
Dr. Timinski works at
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental6088 STATE ROUTE 30, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (844) 229-7133Monday6:30am - 11:00pmTuesday6:30am - 11:00pmWednesday6:30am - 11:00pmThursday6:30am - 11:00pmFriday6:30am - 11:00pmSaturday7:00am - 9:00pmSunday7:00am - 5:30pm
-
2
Aspen Dental420 Clairton Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15236 Directions (844) 228-2059
-
3
Aspen Dental1715 N Atherton St, State College, PA 16803 Directions (844) 225-4720
-
4
Aspen Dental67765 Mall Ring Rd, Saint Clairsville, OH 43950 Directions (844) 225-4818
-
5
Aspen Dental366 Washington Rd, Washington, PA 15301 Directions (844) 225-6855
-
6
Aspen Dental3459 William Penn Hwy, Pittsburgh, PA 15235 Directions (844) 227-9340
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Timinski?
About Dr. Megan Timinski, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1639232564
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Timinski accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Timinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Timinski works at
3416 patients have reviewed Dr. Timinski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Timinski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Timinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Timinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.