Dr. George Moniz, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moniz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Moniz, DPM
Overview of Dr. George Moniz, DPM
Dr. George Moniz, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Warwick, RI. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Kent Hospital.
Dr. Moniz works at
Dr. Moniz's Office Locations
-
1
Ortho Rhode Island - Warwick300 Crossings Blvd, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 777-7000Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Lifespan Physician Group Primary Care400 Massasoit Ave Ste 300, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 738-9200
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moniz?
Been suffering from toes pain since Feb 2022 , won't go into details but other neglected to tell me what was going on with my toes. Toes was not looking good and knew i had to see someone else, called ortho of RI. referred me to Dr. Moniz. On my 1st visit on May 2 , he was not happy what he saw. told me that he will take care of me and get me out of pain. He explain what my situation was and what needed to be done, right up to surgery. Well here it is May19 I am out of pain. and walking. Dr Moniz and his staff took me under his wings. God bless this man and his staff he seen what the other didn't. Highly recommend him.
About Dr. George Moniz, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English, Portuguese
- 1427158898
Education & Certifications
- 1995
- Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine
- Assumption College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moniz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moniz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moniz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moniz works at
Dr. Moniz speaks Portuguese.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Moniz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moniz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moniz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moniz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.