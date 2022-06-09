Dr. George Monks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Monks, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Monks, MD is a Dermatologist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Dr. Monks works at
Locations
Tulsa Dermatology Clinic2121 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114 Directions (918) 749-2261
- 2 52588 PO Box, Tulsa, OK 74152 Directions (918) 749-2261
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Community Care Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Monks?
Great experience from staff to doctor. Friendly and outgoing while taking care of business. A bit of a wait but well worth it considering the care provided.
About Dr. George Monks, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1891781779
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Monks has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monks accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Monks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Monks has seen patients for Intertrigo, Itchy Skin and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Monks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Monks. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monks.
