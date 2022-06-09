Overview

Dr. George Monks, MD is a Dermatologist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.



Dr. Monks works at Tulsa Dermatology Clinic Inc in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Intertrigo, Itchy Skin and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.