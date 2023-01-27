Overview

Dr. George Morgan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Edward Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Morgan works at Dupage Medical Group Gastroenterology in Naperville, IL with other offices in Lockport, IL, Downers Grove, IL, Elmhurst, IL, Oakbrook Terrace, IL and Plainfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.