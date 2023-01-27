Dr. George Morgan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morgan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Morgan, MD
Dr. George Morgan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Locations
Dupage Medical Group Gastroenterology100 Spalding Dr Ste 208, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 416-7006
Duly Health and Care1206 E 9th St, Lockport, IL 60441 Directions (630) 469-9200
Duly Health and Care3825 Highland Ave Ste 204, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 717-2600
Duly Health and Care133 E Brush Hill Rd, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (630) 469-9200
Duly Health and Care2 Transam Plaza Dr, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181 Directions (630) 469-9200
Gastroenterology24600 W 127th St Bldg B Ste 225, Plainfield, IL 60585 Directions (630) 717-2600
Midwest Digestive Disease Specialists360 W Butterfield Rd Ste 280, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (630) 416-7006
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
He made me feel very comfortable. Recommended by friend, Ann Pearsall. Nurses during my procedures were very nice and informative too. My D-in-Law and her family, The Albert’s, go to his associate, Dr. Smith and likes him too.
About Dr. George Morgan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1649387051
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Stritch School Med
- Loyola University Stritch School Med
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Internal Medicine
