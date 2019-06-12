Overview of Dr. George Morris, MD

Dr. George Morris, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA and is affiliated with Ochsner Baptist and Ochsner Medical Center.



Dr. Morris works at Ochsner Baptist - A Campus of Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.