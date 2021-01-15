Overview of Dr. George Moses, DO

Dr. George Moses, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dover, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Coshocton Regional Medical Center and Genesis Hospital.



Dr. Moses works at Community Mental Healthcare in Dover, OH with other offices in Zanesville, OH and Coshocton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.