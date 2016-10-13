Overview of Dr. George Mtanos, MD

Dr. George Mtanos, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Sch Med Cluj Romania and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center and Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Mtanos works at Arthritis Health Associates in Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Psoriatic Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.