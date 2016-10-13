Dr. George Mtanos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mtanos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Mtanos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. George Mtanos, MD
Dr. George Mtanos, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Sch Med Cluj Romania and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center and Upstate University Hospital.
Dr. Mtanos works at
Dr. Mtanos' Office Locations
Arthritis Health Associates Pllc5794 Widewaters Pkwy, Syracuse, NY 13214 Directions (315) 422-1513
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
this is the best doctor in the world, not only a doctor but a friend. This doctor puts me in the moment, where I forget my terrible pain. I not only see him, but look forward to see him and when I can't he is on my screen saver. Just love this guy, because he listen and answers any question that bother me. He is better than chocolate, well wait me, I got to think on that one. He is the Best Ellie Sky-Virginia
About Dr. George Mtanos, MD
- Rheumatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1457326126
Education & Certifications
- SUNY/Hlth Sci Ctr
- Maryland Gen Hosp
- Maryland Gen Hosp
- Sch Med Cluj Romania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mtanos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mtanos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mtanos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Mtanos has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Psoriatic Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mtanos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mtanos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mtanos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mtanos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mtanos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.