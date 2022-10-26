See All Hand Surgeons in San Marcos, TX
Dr. George Mundanthanam, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.8 (51)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. George Mundanthanam, MD

Dr. George Mundanthanam, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in San Marcos, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj New Jersey Med School New Jersey and is affiliated with Arise Austin Medical Center, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Ascension Seton Southwest, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Lakeway, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos, Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital and The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center.

Dr. Mundanthanam works at Austin Orthopedic Specialists in San Marcos, TX with other offices in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Mundanthanam's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hill Country Sports Medicine
    1340 Wonder World Dr Ste 104, San Marcos, TX 78666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 878-4203
  2. 2
    Hill Country Pain Associates PA
    7900 FM 1826 Bldg 2, Austin, TX 78737 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 301-9922

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Arise Austin Medical Center
  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
  • Ascension Seton Southwest
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Lakeway
  • CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos
  • Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital
  • The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. George Mundanthanam, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821268798
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Medical School
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Med
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Umdnj New Jersey Med School New Jersey
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Mundanthanam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mundanthanam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mundanthanam has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mundanthanam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mundanthanam has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mundanthanam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Mundanthanam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mundanthanam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mundanthanam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mundanthanam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

