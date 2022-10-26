Overview of Dr. George Mundanthanam, MD

Dr. George Mundanthanam, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in San Marcos, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj New Jersey Med School New Jersey and is affiliated with Arise Austin Medical Center, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Ascension Seton Southwest, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Lakeway, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos, Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital and The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center.



Dr. Mundanthanam works at Austin Orthopedic Specialists in San Marcos, TX with other offices in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.