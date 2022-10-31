See All Rheumatologists in Aventura, FL
Dr. George Munoz, MD

Rheumatology
3.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. George Munoz, MD

Dr. George Munoz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.

Dr. Munoz works at Arthritis and Osteoporosis Center in Aventura, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Arthritis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Munoz's Office Locations

    Arthritis Osteoporosis Center
    20880 W Dixie Hwy Ste 101, Aventura, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 682-1441

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Arthritis
Joint Pain
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Limb Pain
Arthritis
Joint Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Osteoporosis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Abdominal Pain
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Cough
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Dupuytren's Contracture
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gout
Hernia
Hypertension
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Overweight
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Psoriatic Arthritis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spondylitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Trigger Finger
Venous Insufficiency
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
Abnormal Thyroid
Achilles Tendinitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Anxiety
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Neck
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease
Asthma
Bedsores
Behçet's Disease
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Cold Sore
Common Cold
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
De Quervain's Disease
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Essential Tremor
Fever
Folic Acid Deficiency
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Goodpasture's Disease
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hidradenitis
Hip Sprain
Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Interstitial Cystitis
Iodine Deficiency
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Lyme Disease
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Motion Sickness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Otitis Media
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pericardial Disease
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Polymyositis
Polyneuropathy
Postnasal Drip
Potassium Deficiency
Prostatitis
Proteinuria
Pyogenic Arthritis
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis)
Rosacea
Runner's Knee
Sarcoidosis
Scleroderma
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Spondylosis
Still's Disease
Symptomatic Menopause
Syphilis Infections
Systemic Chondromalacia
Systemic Sclerosis
Systemic Vasculitis
Temporal Arteritis
Tension Headache
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Torticollis
Transient Ischemic
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin A Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin K Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Oct 31, 2022
    Beautiful office welcoming and relaxing smiling friendly knowledgeable helpful staff. Dr Muñoz’s bedside manner concern for his patents is old school, he cares about people and treating them to get well and get their life back! He saved mine.
    Carol W — Oct 31, 2022
    About Dr. George Munoz, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, American Sign Language, Creole, French, Igbo, Portuguese, Spanish and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1417989310
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
    Residency
    • Mt Sinai Hospital
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital|Mt Sinai Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Munoz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Munoz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Munoz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Munoz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Munoz works at Arthritis and Osteoporosis Center in Aventura, FL. View the full address on Dr. Munoz’s profile.

    Dr. Munoz has seen patients for Limb Pain, Arthritis and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Munoz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Munoz speaks American Sign Language, Creole, French, Igbo, Portuguese, Spanish and Urdu.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Munoz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munoz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Munoz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Munoz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

