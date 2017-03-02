Overview

Dr. George Murakawa, MD is a Dermatologist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.



They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Seborrheic Keratosis and Excision of Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.