Dr. George Murakawa, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. George Murakawa, MD is a Dermatologist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Seborrheic Keratosis and Excision of Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 255 Kirts Blvd, Troy, MI 48084 Directions (248) 244-8448
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Many thanks to Dr Murakawa and his assistant Donna who has been seeing my daughter for the last five years. My daughter is now feeling and doing a lot better. Can't thank them enough for taking the time to work out all her various issues always fitting us in when we had an emergency. Dr Murakawa was very patient with us so we could understand her condition I have no hesitation in referring him.
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Murakawa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Murakawa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murakawa.
