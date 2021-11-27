See All General Surgeons in Glendale, CA
Dr. George Mutafyan, MD

General Surgery
4.2 (21)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview

Dr. George Mutafyan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from St Petersburg State I P Pavlov Medical University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.

Dr. Mutafyan works at Weight Loss Physician in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    General and Weight Loss Surgeon
    1510 S Central Ave Ste 200, Glendale, CA 91204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 247-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Glendale
  • Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center

Gallstones
Inguinal Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Inguinal Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Alta Health Network
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Global Health Care Network
    • Health Net
    • LACare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Regal Medical Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. George Mutafyan, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Arabic, Armenian, Persian, Russian and Spanish
    • 1255465506
    Education & Certifications

    • Duke University Medical Center, Minimally Invasive Surgery, General Surgery, Laposcopic Surgery, Weight-Loss Surgery, Fellow
    • Michigan State University, General Surgery Residency
    • Ohsu, General Surgery Internship
    • St Petersburg State I P Pavlov Medical University
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Mutafyan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mutafyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mutafyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mutafyan works at Weight Loss Physician in Glendale, CA. View the full address on Dr. Mutafyan’s profile.

    Dr. Mutafyan speaks Arabic, Armenian, Persian, Russian and Spanish.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Mutafyan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mutafyan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mutafyan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mutafyan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

