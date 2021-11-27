Dr. George Mutafyan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mutafyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Mutafyan, MD
Dr. George Mutafyan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from St Petersburg State I P Pavlov Medical University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.
General and Weight Loss Surgeon1510 S Central Ave Ste 200, Glendale, CA 91204 Directions (818) 247-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
Dr. George Mutafyan had some x-ray tests showing that my gallbladder had stones in it, which were blocking the flow of bile which provides the digestion of cholesterol and other oily foods.
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Armenian, Persian, Russian and Spanish
- Duke University Medical Center, Minimally Invasive Surgery, General Surgery, Laposcopic Surgery, Weight-Loss Surgery, Fellow
- Michigan State University, General Surgery Residency
- Ohsu, General Surgery Internship
- St Petersburg State I P Pavlov Medical University
