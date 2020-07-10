Overview of Dr. George Myo, MD

Dr. George Myo, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and Mountain Vista Medical Center.



Dr. Myo works at Arizona State Orthopedics in Chandler, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.