Overview

Dr. George Nahhas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brownstown Twp, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Nuclear Medicine. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Beaumont Hospital Taylor.



Dr. Nahhas works at George Nahhas MD in Brownstown Twp, MI with other offices in Dearborn, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness, Wheezing and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.