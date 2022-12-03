Overview of Dr. George Naratadam, DO

Dr. George Naratadam, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, Loyola University Medical Center, Rush Oak Park Hospital and West Suburban Medical Center.



Dr. Naratadam works at Nephrology Associates of Northern Illinois and Indiana (NANI) in Oak Park, IL with other offices in Melrose Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders, Hyperkalemia and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.