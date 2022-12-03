Dr. Naratadam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Naratadam, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. George Naratadam, DO
Dr. George Naratadam, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, Loyola University Medical Center, Rush Oak Park Hospital and West Suburban Medical Center.
Dr. Naratadam works at
Dr. Naratadam's Office Locations
1
Nephrology Associates of Northern Illinois and Indiana, Oak Park1 Erie Ct Ste 7040, Oak Park, IL 60302 Directions (708) 524-4576
2
Nephrology Associates of Northern Illinois675 W North Ave Ste 510, Melrose Park, IL 60160 Directions (708) 450-4551
Hospital Affiliations
- Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- West Suburban Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Naratadam was very professional and explained all of my blood work and test in a way that a understood perfectly would definitely recommend him to anyone that needs Kidney doctor
About Dr. George Naratadam, DO
- Nephrology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1235162637
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Med Center
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
Dr. Naratadam accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naratadam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naratadam works at
Dr. Naratadam has seen patients for Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders, Hyperkalemia and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naratadam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Naratadam. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naratadam.
