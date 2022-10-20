Dr. George Nardin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nardin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Nardin, MD
Overview of Dr. George Nardin, MD
Dr. George Nardin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kailua, HI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle.
Dr. Nardin's Office Locations
Windward Eye Physicians/Surgeon407 Uluniu St Ste 214, Kailua, HI 96734 Directions (808) 262-2990
Castle Professional Center46-001 Kamehameha Hwy Ste 405, Kaneohe, HI 96744 Directions (808) 247-5456
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Castle
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Nardin for at least 20 years. He is always on time. His exams are quick and complete. I always have questions and he will answer them fully and take the time I need.
About Dr. George Nardin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Ophthalmology
