Dr. George Nardin, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (6)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. George Nardin, MD

Dr. George Nardin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kailua, HI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle.

Dr. Nardin works at Windward Eye Physicians/Surgeon in Kailua, HI with other offices in Kaneohe, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis, Eye Infections and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nardin's Office Locations

    Windward Eye Physicians/Surgeon
    407 Uluniu St Ste 214, Kailua, HI 96734 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 262-2990
    Castle Professional Center
    46-001 Kamehameha Hwy Ste 405, Kaneohe, HI 96744 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 247-5456

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Castle

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Keratitis
Eye Infections
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Keratitis
Eye Infections
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration

  View other providers who treat Cataract
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
  View other providers who treat Migraine
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 20, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr. Nardin for at least 20 years. He is always on time. His exams are quick and complete. I always have questions and he will answer them fully and take the time I need.
    Tom — Oct 20, 2022
    About Dr. George Nardin, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528157674
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Nardin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nardin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nardin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nardin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nardin has seen patients for Keratitis, Eye Infections and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nardin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Nardin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nardin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nardin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nardin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

