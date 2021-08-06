Overview of Dr. George Neatrour, MD

Dr. George Neatrour, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine.



Dr. Neatrour works at Beach Eye Care in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis, Eye Infections and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.