See All Ophthalmologists in Virginia Beach, VA
Dr. George Neatrour, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. George Neatrour, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (110)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. George Neatrour, MD

Dr. George Neatrour, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Neatrour works at Beach Eye Care in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis, Eye Infections and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Neatrour's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hilltop Location (First Colonial Rd)
    1201 First Colonial Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 425-5550
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Keratitis
Eye Infections
Corneal Diseases
Keratitis
Eye Infections
Corneal Diseases

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma - Iridogoniodysgenesia Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • NALC Health Benefit Plan
    • Optima Health
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Premier

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 110 ratings
    Patient Ratings (110)
    5 Star
    (82)
    4 Star
    (12)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Neatrour?

    Aug 06, 2021
    I don't usually write reviews, but hopefully my experience can help someone like me reading the reviews before deciding to get something done as serious as laser vision correction. Prior to getting evaluated, I asked their counselor a lot of questions. There was zero pressure, and it was pleasant getting all my questions answered. After I decided to move forward and get evaluated, I came into the First Colonial office where they performed a lot of tests on my eyes with some pretty impressive equipment. Dr. Neatrour broke down the results, and as I was hoping, I was a candidate for SMILE. I went with SMILE because the recovery time is very fast, no flap, so no creep factor for me, and less invasive. I went with Dr. Neatrour because of his reputation and years of experience. My expectations were high, and he did not disappoint. The staff at Beach Eye Care are very professional and personable. After SMILE, I have 20/20 vision and very glad I ultimately decided do it.
    Daniel — Aug 06, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. George Neatrour, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. George Neatrour, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Neatrour to family and friends

    Dr. Neatrour's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Neatrour

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. George Neatrour, MD.

    About Dr. George Neatrour, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669466181
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Eastern Virginia Med School|Eastern Virginia Medical School
    Residency
    Internship
    • Exempla St Joseph Hospital|St Joseph Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Virginia School of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Neatrour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neatrour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Neatrour has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Neatrour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Neatrour works at Beach Eye Care in Virginia Beach, VA. View the full address on Dr. Neatrour’s profile.

    Dr. Neatrour has seen patients for Keratitis, Eye Infections and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neatrour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    110 patients have reviewed Dr. Neatrour. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neatrour.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neatrour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neatrour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. George Neatrour, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.