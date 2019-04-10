Dr. George Newman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Newman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. George Newman, MD
Dr. George Newman, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge and Parkwest Medical Center.
Dr. Newman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Newman's Office Locations
-
1
Knoxville Kidney Center Pllc320 N Park 40 Blvd Ste A, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 692-3462
-
2
Bio-medical Applications of Tennessee Inc783 New Highway 68, Sweetwater, TN 37874 Directions (423) 337-4534
-
3
Fmc Roane County1662 Roane State Hwy, Harriman, TN 37748 Directions (865) 717-1032
-
4
Fmc Dialysis Services Loudon200 Interchange Park Dr, Lenoir City, TN 37772 Directions (865) 986-5257
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge
- Parkwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Newman?
I was very impressed with Dr. Newman. I was a new patient to him on 4/8/2019. He explained his plan for my condition and answered all my questions.
About Dr. George Newman, MD
- Nephrology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1083616957
Education & Certifications
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- U Tex SW Med Sch
- U Tex SW Med Sch
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newman works at
Dr. Newman has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Congenital Anomalies of Kidney, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Newman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.