Dr. George Newman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. George Newman, MD
Dr. George Newman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.
Dr. Newman's Office Locations
Einstein Neurology - Klein Building5401 Old York Rd Ste 404, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 456-7190
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. George Newman, MD
- Neurology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1265492557
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
