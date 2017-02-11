Dr. George Sheung Ngan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheung Ngan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Sheung Ngan, MD
Dr. George Sheung Ngan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Oregon Health Sciences University and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.
Roberts Ngan Sugerman A Medical Group1300 N Vermont Ave Rm 506, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (213) 989-6959
Hospital Affiliations
- Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
He is a wonderful and caring Doc. He treated my mom for years and was always attentive and returned calls quickly. He treats my sisters also and they are both disabled and they love him.
- Internal Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1316054174
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health Sciences University
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Sheung Ngan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheung Ngan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheung Ngan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheung Ngan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheung Ngan.
