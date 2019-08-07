Dr. George Nicholson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nicholson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Nicholson, MD
Overview of Dr. George Nicholson, MD
Dr. George Nicholson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina - Charleston SC and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.
Dr. Nicholson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Nicholson's Office Locations
-
1
Heart Care Bluffton845 82ND PKWY, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 932-2221Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Strand Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nicholson?
I recommend Dr. Nicholson without reservation! He is an excellent doctor and person! I went to him after an abnormal mammogram. He was very patient with me and answered all of my questions with in depth knowledge and satisfaction! He explained everything so my husband and I could understand. He even allowed my good friend to attend visits and answered her questions ! I cannot say enough about Dr. Nicholson! Wonderful doctor/human being! During my biopsy at the 82nd Parkway location I inquired about Dr. Nicholson and all I heard from each person was positive/respectful feedback! He is thought very highly of as a doctor AND person! After being treated by Dr. Nicholson I can see why he is thought so much of! His nurse Garnet is exceptional! She and Dr. Nicholson make a great team! They are very personable and empathetic! I thank God for guiding me to their office!
About Dr. George Nicholson, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1184608937
Education & Certifications
- Lloyd Noland Foundation - Fairfield AL
- Lloyd Noland Foundation - Fairfield AL
- Medical University of South Carolina - Charleston SC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nicholson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicholson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nicholson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nicholson works at
Dr. Nicholson has seen patients for Puncture Aspiration, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nicholson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nicholson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nicholson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nicholson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nicholson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.