See All General Surgeons in Myrtle Beach, SC
Dr. George Nicholson, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. George Nicholson, MD

General Surgery
3.4 (5)
Map Pin Small Myrtle Beach, SC
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. George Nicholson, MD

Dr. George Nicholson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina - Charleston SC and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.

Dr. Nicholson works at Surgical Associates of Myrtle Beach in Myrtle Beach, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Puncture Aspiration, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Nicholson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Heart Care Bluffton
    845 82ND PKWY, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 932-2221
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Grand Strand Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Puncture Aspiration
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Breast Cancer
Puncture Aspiration
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Breast Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Nicholson?

    Aug 07, 2019
    I recommend Dr. Nicholson without reservation! He is an excellent doctor and person! I went to him after an abnormal mammogram. He was very patient with me and answered all of my questions with in depth knowledge and satisfaction! He explained everything so my husband and I could understand. He even allowed my good friend to attend visits and answered her questions ! I cannot say enough about Dr. Nicholson! Wonderful doctor/human being! During my biopsy at the 82nd Parkway location I inquired about Dr. Nicholson and all I heard from each person was positive/respectful feedback! He is thought very highly of as a doctor AND person! After being treated by Dr. Nicholson I can see why he is thought so much of! His nurse Garnet is exceptional! She and Dr. Nicholson make a great team! They are very personable and empathetic! I thank God for guiding me to their office!
    Melanie Wagner — Aug 07, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. George Nicholson, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. George Nicholson, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nicholson to family and friends

    Dr. Nicholson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Nicholson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. George Nicholson, MD.

    About Dr. George Nicholson, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184608937
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Lloyd Noland Foundation - Fairfield AL
    Residency
    Internship
    • Lloyd Noland Foundation - Fairfield AL
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical University of South Carolina - Charleston SC
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Nicholson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nicholson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nicholson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nicholson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nicholson works at Surgical Associates of Myrtle Beach in Myrtle Beach, SC. View the full address on Dr. Nicholson’s profile.

    Dr. Nicholson has seen patients for Puncture Aspiration, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nicholson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nicholson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nicholson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nicholson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nicholson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. George Nicholson, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.