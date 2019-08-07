Overview of Dr. George Nicholson, MD

Dr. George Nicholson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina - Charleston SC and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.



Dr. Nicholson works at Surgical Associates of Myrtle Beach in Myrtle Beach, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Puncture Aspiration, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.