Dr. George Nicola, MD
Overview of Dr. George Nicola, MD
Dr. George Nicola, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Caldwell, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University|Rush University and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa, St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and Valor Health.
Dr. Nicola's Office Locations
West Idaho Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Caldwell206 E Elm St, Caldwell, ID 83605 Directions (208) 448-7379Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
West Idaho Orthopedics - Fruitland1210 NW 16th St, Fruitland, ID 83619 Directions (208) 448-7377
West Idaho Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Meridian3875 E Overland Rd Ste 106, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 448-7378
Hospital Affiliations
- West Valley Medical Center
- Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
- Valor Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Day 7 post knee left knee replacement, No complaints so far.!
About Dr. George Nicola, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1427047117
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, Irvine
- Univ/Ca Irvine Afill Hsp
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University|Rush University
- Orthopedic Surgery
