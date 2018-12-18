Overview

Dr. George Nijmeh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Nijmeh works at Duly Health and Care in Downers Grove, IL with other offices in Winfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.