Dr. George Nunez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nunez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Nunez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. George Nunez, MD
Dr. George Nunez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood.
Dr. Nunez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Nunez's Office Locations
-
1
George Nunez Jr. MD PA201 Kingwood Medical Dr Ste B600, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 606-2397
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nunez?
I had my colonoscopy and I couldn't have asked for a better place to do it. Dr. Nunez was amazing and made me feel very comfortable during my consultation. I had heard great things about him from other people that have used him. I will continue to use Dr Nunez because he is very informative and I appreciate how relaxed he made me feel.
About Dr. George Nunez, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346229150
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- University of Texas Southwestern|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nunez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nunez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nunez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nunez works at
Dr. Nunez has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy and and Sigmoidoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nunez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nunez speaks Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Nunez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nunez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nunez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nunez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.