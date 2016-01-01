Dr. George Nunn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nunn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Nunn, MD
Dr. George Nunn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.
Surgical Specialist Of Alabama1031 Fairfax Park, Tuscaloosa, AL 35406 Directions (205) 462-7013
- General Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1437183258
- University Nc
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
