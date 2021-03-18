Overview of Dr. George Orloff, MD

Dr. George Orloff, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Orloff works at Burbank Plastic Surgery in Burbank, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.