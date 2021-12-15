Overview of Dr. George Owens, MD

Dr. George Owens, MD is an Urology Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.



Dr. Owens works at Active Life Medical Pllc in White Plains, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.