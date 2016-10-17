Dr. George Owusu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Owusu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Owusu, MD
Dr. George Owusu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Kwame Nkrumah University Of Science Technology, School Of Medical Sciences.
Gevans Medical Practice PC1280 Givan Ave, Bronx, NY 10469 Directions (347) 449-5936
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is thorough and his wait time in very minimal. You can be in and out while still being confident you are receiving great care.
About Dr. George Owusu, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225115314
Education & Certifications
- Bronx/Lebanon Hospital
- Kwame Nkrumah University Of Science Technology, School Of Medical Sciences
Dr. Owusu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Owusu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Owusu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Owusu works at
Dr. Owusu speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Owusu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Owusu.
