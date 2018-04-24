Overview of Dr. George Page III, MD

Dr. George Page III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.



Dr. Page III works at Vein Central in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.