Overview of Dr. George Palmer, MD

Dr. George Palmer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Statesboro, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with East Georgia Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Palmer works at EAST GEORGIA WOMENS CENTER in Statesboro, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Endometriosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.