Dr. George Pancio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pancio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Pancio, MD
Overview
Dr. George Pancio, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Noyes Memorial Hospital, Rochester General Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Pancio works at
Locations
-
1
University Cardiovascular Associates2365 S Clinton Ave Ste 100, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 442-5320
Hospital Affiliations
- Noyes Memorial Hospital
- Rochester General Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pancio?
I have been a patient of Dr. Pancio for several years and could not ask for a better cardiologist. He’s a wonderful physician and has a great bedside manner, he’s friendly and very professional. I rate him at the highest level.
About Dr. George Pancio, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1427053743
Education & Certifications
- Strong Mem Hsp University Rochester
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pancio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pancio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pancio works at
Dr. Pancio has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Mitral Valve Regurgitation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pancio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Pancio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pancio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pancio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pancio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.