Dr. George Pancio, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Noyes Memorial Hospital, Rochester General Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Pancio works at Rochester Regional Health in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Mitral Valve Regurgitation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.