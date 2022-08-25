See All Plastic Surgeons in Lake Mary, FL
Dr. George Papanicolaou, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Map Pin Small Lake Mary, FL
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. George Papanicolaou, MD

Dr. George Papanicolaou, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Athens University|University Of Athens, School Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital and Adventhealth Orlando.

They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Breast Reconstruction and Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Papanicolaou's Office Locations

    3272 W Lake Mary Blvd Ste 1810, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 574-2314
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital
  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Adult Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Brachioplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Buttock Lift Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Voluma® Injection Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Lip Augmentation Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Mini Tummy Tuck Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Neck Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Protruding Ears Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Altura Benefits
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Florida Hospital Healthcare System
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 25, 2022
    I was diagnosed with breast cancer on January of this year. I visited three plastic surgeons and I choose doctor Papanicolau to do the bilateral reconstruction because since day one he took the time to answer all my questions and/or concerns. He seems serious at first sight but, he is excellent professional and caring. In addition, I don’t have words to describe the personnel from that office. Mabel is very sweet and Angie is Awesome!!! I do not regret for a second to choose Dr. Papanicolau. He is awesome and I recommend him 100%.
    M Matsis — Aug 25, 2022
    About Dr. George Papanicolaou, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Greek
    NPI Number
    • 1982895223
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Summa Health Syst|Summa Health System|University Louisville Kleinert Institute|University Tex Sw Dallas
    Residency
    • Orlando Regional Medical Center|Orlando Regl MC
    Internship
    • Washington Hospital Center
    Medical Education
    • Athens University|University Of Athens, School Of Health Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Hand Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Papanicolaou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Papanicolaou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Papanicolaou has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Papanicolaou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Papanicolaou has seen patients for Wound Repair, Breast Reconstruction and Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Papanicolaou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Papanicolaou. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Papanicolaou.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Papanicolaou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Papanicolaou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

